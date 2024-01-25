CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.01 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

