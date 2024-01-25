Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $181.42 million and $364.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002334 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002272 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

