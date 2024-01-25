LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 499,505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $56,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 645,976 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

