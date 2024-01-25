US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Clorox worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 66.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after purchasing an additional 421,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 205.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

