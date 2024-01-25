STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in STERIS by 14.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $214.85 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

