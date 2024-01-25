Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.