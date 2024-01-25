Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) & Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Critical Contrast

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Invent Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.70 $2.03 billion $1.54 10.24 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6.95% 9.83% 3.60% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of -31.7, suggesting that its stock price is 3,270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Invent Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 6 3 0 2.33 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Invent Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

