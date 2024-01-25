Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

PAYC opened at $193.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.