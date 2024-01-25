Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $235.93 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $235.93 or 0.00592266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.63 billion and $168.52 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,835.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00171643 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021462 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,623,562 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
