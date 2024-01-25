Head to Head Contrast: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Welltower pays out 508.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.86 billion 8.23 $141.21 million $0.48 181.52 Alexander’s $205.81 million 5.69 $57.63 million $19.37 11.83

This table compares Welltower and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 3.94% 1.15% 0.64% Alexander’s 46.17% 40.74% 7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Welltower and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 8 1 2.77 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $91.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Summary

Welltower beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

