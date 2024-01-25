LSV Asset Management Has $54.24 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,295 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.09% of O-I Glass worth $54,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.