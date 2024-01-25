US Bancorp DE Sells 4,615 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE EL opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

