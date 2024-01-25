Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 108,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 16,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.6% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $234.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.