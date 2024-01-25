ELIS Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. ELIS has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $134.89 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017634 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,814.36 or 0.99947486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00197300 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02460993 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $139.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.