ICON Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $211.25 million and $5.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,700,457 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,677,439.5320413 with 977,663,154.7540785 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21446498 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,701,711.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.