Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Corning by 98,058.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,609,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,421,000 after buying an additional 2,606,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

