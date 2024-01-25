Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $402.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.80.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

