Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

