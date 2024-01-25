EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2,496.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

