EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $948.24 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $957.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $865.85 and a 200-day moving average of $822.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

