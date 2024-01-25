TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

