TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.
Shares of TEL opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
