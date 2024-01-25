Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

