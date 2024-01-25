Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.880-5.880 EPS.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
