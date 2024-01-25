Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.880-5.880 EPS.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

