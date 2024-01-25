LSV Asset Management Has $82.93 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.53% of Bunge Global worth $82,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $89.11 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.