EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

