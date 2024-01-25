EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,496.75 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,289.69 and a one year high of $3,669.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,376.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,141.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

