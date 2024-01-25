EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $251.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.79. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.