LSV Asset Management Sells 3,800 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $61,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PVH by 9.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PVH by 386.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PVH opened at $117.56 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

