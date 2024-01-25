MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HZO

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MarineMax by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.