LSV Asset Management Buys 25,579 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.73% of DXC Technology worth $74,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

