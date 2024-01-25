Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $79,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 341,141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

SLVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

