LSV Asset Management Has $70.83 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Incyte were worth $70,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

