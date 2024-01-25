LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.81% of TD SYNNEX worth $74,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $13,975,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $9,237,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,855,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,279,300 shares of company stock valued at $231,391,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

