LSV Asset Management Sells 55,363 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.86% of Ingevity worth $66,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.88. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

