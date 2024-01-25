CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $65,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.3 %

CSG Systems International stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

