LSV Asset Management Acquires 424,579 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,579 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.32% of TEGNA worth $68,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TEGNA by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.55. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

