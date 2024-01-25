LSV Asset Management Acquires 2,500 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.33% of Rithm Capital worth $59,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

