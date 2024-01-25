LSV Asset Management Acquires 4,882,709 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 807.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $60,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $133,345,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE FHN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

