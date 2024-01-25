Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

