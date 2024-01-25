Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hexcel Stock Performance
NYSE:HXL opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.
Hexcel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.
Institutional Trading of Hexcel
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HXL
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
