Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

