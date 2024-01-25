Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKR
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Food fight! Which grocery store stocks will win in 2024?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.