NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.39 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

