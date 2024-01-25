Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.08) in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.33 ($2.91).

LON RR opened at GBX 307.10 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,535.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.38.

In other news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic purchased 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,327.86 ($39,806.68). In related news, insider Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,327.86 ($39,806.68). Insiders have bought 131,219 shares of company stock valued at $34,598,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

