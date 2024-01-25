CVS Group’s (CVSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,370 ($30.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.14) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,652.81 ($21.00) on Thursday. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,364 ($17.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,226 ($28.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,801.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,601.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,704.87.

In other news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.55), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,118.25). Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

