CVS Group’s (CVSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,370 ($30.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.14) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
CVS Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.55), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,118.25). Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
