Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS):

1/25/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/1/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/26/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.7 %

AMS stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.