Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS):
- 1/25/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/1/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/26/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.7 %
AMS stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.