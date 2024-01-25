Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($7.88) price objective on the stock.
Conduit Stock Performance
CRE stock opened at GBX 465.60 ($5.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £769.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3,325.71 and a beta of 0.47. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 518 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.30.
About Conduit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.