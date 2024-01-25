Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($7.88) price objective on the stock.

Conduit Stock Performance

CRE stock opened at GBX 465.60 ($5.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £769.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3,325.71 and a beta of 0.47. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 518 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.30.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

