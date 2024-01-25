EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.