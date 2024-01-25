SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

