EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

