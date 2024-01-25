EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,417 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 150,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.