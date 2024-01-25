EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,608,000 after buying an additional 3,578,277 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,847,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,950,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSC opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $459.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

